Youth arrested on charge of murdering his grandmother in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 20:49 IST

The Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old youth for allegedly murdering his grandmother at her house at Korukkupet on Tuesday.

The police said the accused Sathish was a resident of Red Hills. On Tuesday evening, when Sathish went to his grandmother’s house, an argument was going on between his mother Amudha and 70-year-old grandmother Vislakshi.

Visalakshi had been asking her daughter to repay the money she had borrowed a few years ago for constructing her house. Sathish, angered at his grandmother for shouting at his mother, attacked her. He hit her with a hammer.

Hearing Visalakshi’s screams, her neighbours rushed her to the Government Stanley Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

R.K. Nagar police registered a case and arrested Sathish.