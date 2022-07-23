Youth arrested on charge of killing woman

Special Correspondent July 23, 2022 21:21 IST

Special Correspondent July 23, 2022 21:21 IST

The accused allegedly strangled the woman and try to pass it off as a case of death by suicide

The accused allegedly strangled the woman and try to pass it off as a case of death by suicide

The Chintadripet police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old youth who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old woman and staged it as a suicide The victim was identified as R. Manjula, 23, from Peravurani, Thanjavur district, who was working in a call centre in the city. The police said Manjula moved to a rented house on Ayya Street in Chintadripet along with her friend, M. Santhosh Kumar, 21, who was working in a private firm, three months ago. On Friday morning, Santhosh called the police control room and said that his roommate Manjula had ended her life. Based on a complaint given by the house owner, the police registered a case for suspicious death. The body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem. Based on the autopsy report, the police established that Manjula had been murdered. After further investigation, the police registered a case of murder and arrested Santhosh who hails from Pudukottai. The police said Santhosh and Manjula fought frequently. Santhosh allegedly strangled Manjula on Thursday night and then staged it as a suicide. On Saturday, Santhosh was remanded in judicial custody



Our code of editorial values