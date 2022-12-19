Youth arrested for threatening college girl over WhatsApp 

December 19, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tiruvottriyur police arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly threatening a girl student.

The police said that the girl and the accused studied in the same college. Both became friends since they travelled on the same route. Last week, he had a video call with her on WhatsApp and his conversation turned abusive. He allegedly threatened her. Even after she cut the call, he continued to harass her over the phone.

On her complaint, Tiruvottriyur police arrested the youth identified as Bharath, 19, under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.