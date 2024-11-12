 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth arrested for thefts on suburban trains

He also extorted money from migrant labourers at railway stations by threatening and beating them up

Published - November 12, 2024 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway police (GRP) of the Mambalam station on Monday arrested a youth who was involved in several thefts on suburban trains.

The GRP identified the accused as ‘Guindy’ Karthik, 21, who has seven theft cases pending against him. A special team received a tip-off that Karthik has been spotted at St. Thomas Mount railway station, which led to his arrest. The GRP said Karthik used children to rob commuters travelling in crowded suburban trains. He also extorted money from migrant labourers at railway stations by threatening and beating them up.

In May 2023, Karthik was arrested for assaulting Ameer, a migrant, and stealing his belongings at the Guindy railway station. After being released from prison, he did not appear for the trial and has been on the run since, the police said.

Published - November 12, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.