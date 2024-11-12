Youth arrested for thefts on suburban trains

The Government Railway police (GRP) of the Mambalam station on Monday arrested a youth who was involved in several thefts on suburban trains.

The GRP identified the accused as ‘Guindy’ Karthik, 21, who has seven theft cases pending against him. A special team received a tip-off that Karthik has been spotted at St. Thomas Mount railway station, which led to his arrest. The GRP said Karthik used children to rob commuters travelling in crowded suburban trains. He also extorted money from migrant labourers at railway stations by threatening and beating them up.

In May 2023, Karthik was arrested for assaulting Ameer, a migrant, and stealing his belongings at the Guindy railway station. After being released from prison, he did not appear for the trial and has been on the run since, the police said.