Youth arrested for the murder of a nursing student in Chromepet

December 02, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chromepet police arrested a 20-year-old man hailing from Kerala for allegedly murdering a nursing student.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the accused, T. Ashik, 20, arrived in the city to meet a second-year nursing student, said to be his girlfriend.

They stayed at a lodge for two days, said the police.

As the student missed classes on Friday and was unreachable on phone, her roommates grew suspicious, and later stumbled upon a photo of her dead body posted by Ashik.

They alerted the police, who nabbed the accused from the Chromepet railway station while he was trying to escape.

