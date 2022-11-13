Youth arrested for suspicious activity in Chennai

Inquiries revealed that he often watched videos on YouTube and searched about fundamentalists

The Hindu Bureau
November 13, 2022 04:41 IST

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Royapuram police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicious activity after they found a diary in his bag about the IS network.

The arrested youth ran a mobile tempered glass shop in Egmore and lived with his family in Tondiarpet.

While he was riding on his bike towards Parry’s Corner on Friday, the police stopped him on East Cemetery Road in Royapuram and asked him to produce documents for his vehicle. The police frisked him and found a diary he was carrying. It had material scribbled by him about the IS and other terror networks.

Inquiries revealed that he often watched videos on YouTube and searched about fundamentalists. Following this, the police arrested him. The police have alerted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about the arrest, sources said.

