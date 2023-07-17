ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested for stealing mobile phones, laptop from women’s hostel in Aminjikarai

July 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the police on charges of trespassing into a women’s hostel in Aminjikarai and stealing mobile phones and a laptop.

The police said a 25-year-old woman staying in the hostel and working in a private company, in her complaint said that her two mobile phones and one laptop were stolen on July 13. Aminjikarai police took up investigation into the case.

The police arrested the suspect who has been identified as N. Prakash, 25, of Aminjikarai and recovered the stolen goods from him.

CONNECT WITH US