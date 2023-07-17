HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth arrested for stealing mobile phones, laptop from women’s hostel in Aminjikarai

July 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the police on charges of trespassing into a women’s hostel in Aminjikarai and stealing mobile phones and a laptop.

The police said a 25-year-old woman staying in the hostel and working in a private company, in her complaint said that her two mobile phones and one laptop were stolen on July 13. Aminjikarai police took up investigation into the case.

The police arrested the suspect who has been identified as N. Prakash, 25, of Aminjikarai and recovered the stolen goods from him.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.