Youth arrested for stalking and attacking girl

The Hindu Bureau October 25, 2022 19:30 IST

The Esplanade police on Monday arrested a history-sheeter who allegedly stalked and attacked a 20-year-old girl.

The police said the victim was living at Broadway and worked at a hardware shop. The accused, Vicky alias Vignesh, 25, of Broadway, stalked her and forced her to accept his marriage proposal. On Monday, when the girl went to attend a relative’s funeral on Sungram Chetti Street, off N.S.C. Bose Road, he followed and attacked her.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Vicky, who had five other criminal cases for other offences and a history-sheet against him. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.