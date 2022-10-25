Chennai

Youth arrested for stalking and attacking girl

The Esplanade police on Monday arrested a history-sheeter who allegedly stalked and attacked a 20-year-old girl.

The police said the victim was living at Broadway and worked at a hardware shop. The accused, Vicky alias Vignesh, 25, of Broadway, stalked her and forced her to accept his marriage proposal. On Monday, when the girl went to attend a relative’s funeral on Sungram Chetti Street, off N.S.C. Bose Road, he followed and attacked her.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Vicky, who had five other criminal cases for other offences and a history-sheet against him. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 7:33:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/youth-arrested-for-stalking-and-attacking-girl/article66053174.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY