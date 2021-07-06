ChennaiCHENNAI 06 July 2021 01:06 IST
Youth arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl
The All-Women police, Ashok Nagar, on Monday arrested a 24-year-old for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
According to the police, the youth, who was identified as S. Naveenkumar, sexually assaulted the victim, and when she raised an alarm, injured her with a blade and fled.
Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, Naveenkumar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
