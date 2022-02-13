Youth arrested for selling drugs to students in Tiruvallur
27 bottles of hash oil and several LSD stamps found in possession of the accused who hailed from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh
A 22-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly supplying and selling hash oil and other contraband to students in colleges and schools in Tiruvallur and Chennai.
Following a tip-off on a suspected drug peddler moving about near schools in Tiruvallur town, Superintendent of Police R.V. Varun Kumar formed two special teams to nab him.
One of the teams nabbed the youth who was moving in a suspicious manner with a bag. The police found 27 bottles of hash oil and LSD stamps from the accused who was identified as Aditya of West Godhavari district.
He told the police that he visited Chennai and Tiruvallur every fortnight to sell the contraband near schools and colleges. He used to travel by bus on the pretext of carrying herbal medicines from Andhra Pradesh.
