Youth arrested for robbing jewellery

CHENNAI

23 April 2021 01:58 IST

The 19-year-old and his friends allegedly robbed a gold chain from his aunt to go on a trip to Goa

The Thiruvottiyur police arrested a 19-year-old youth and his friends for allegedly robbing a gold chain from his aunt to go on a trip to Goa.

Balaji is a B.Com student and the son of Madhavan, the younger brother of Rathinammal, who works as an office assistant at the Thiruvottiyur railway station, police said.

Ms. Rathinammal was financially supporting Balaji and his family after Madhavan had passed away a few years ago. Since Ms. Rathinammal’s children were all settled, she paid for Balaji’s college fee. Recently, Balaji and his friends planned a trip to Goa, but they did not have money for it.

Balaji told his friends that they could rob a gold chain from his aunt. They snatched the gold chain while she was walking to her office. His friends were also arrested based on his confession. The chain was seized from them and they have been sent to judicial custody.