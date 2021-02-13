Youth arrested for rape

CHENNAI

13 February 2021 02:02 IST

He lured the victim with the promise of marriage

The All-Women Police, Thousand Lights, on Friday arrested a 27-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl.

R. Nanda of Kamarajar Nagar, Choolaimedu, was introduced to the victim when she was 17. The girl was lured by Nanda and taken to several places, including Mamallapuram, for two years. He promised to marry her but delayed it frequently and then later refused.

She lodged a complaint with the police. On her complaint, the police arrested Nanda for rape and remanded him in judicial custody.

