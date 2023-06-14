Youth arrested for pelting stone at an express train near Tondiarpet railway station

June 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 23-year-old resident of Tiruvottiyur was arrested for pelting a stone at the Agartala Humsafar Express and breaking a coach window near the Tondiarpet railway station on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said based on a complaint filed by the ticket checking staff of the Kathivakkam railway station, a team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspected the track between Tiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar railway stations.

During the inspection, they found a person, identified as R. Vignesh, a resident of Saravana Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, loitering about. After questioning him, they found that he had pelted a stone at the express train. He was later handed over to the Tondiarpet GRP, who have registered a case.