Youth arrested for murdering juvenile in Redhills 

The 15-year-old boy was found murdered near Puzhal lake

The Redhills Police on Tuesday arrested a 18-year-old youth for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old boy near Puzhal lake.

On Monday, Revathy lodged a complaint alleging that her son Nagaraj,15, was found murdered near Puzhal lake. In this connection, a case was registered by Redhills Police station and taken up for investigation.

The investigation revealed that S. Arjun, 18, stabbed the juvenile with a broken bottle and absconded. The accused was identified using scientific techniques and was arrested near the PWD office in Naravarikuppam. Based on his confession, the mobile of the deceased and weapons used for the crime were also seized. Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the special team for arresting the accused within 10 hours.