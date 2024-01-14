Youth arrested for murdering brother-in-law

January 14, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thiruvanmiyur police on Sunday arrested S. Annamalai, 22, for allegedly murdering Ezhumalai, 32, his brother-in-law following a domestic quarrel on Saturday night. The police said when both men were drinking liquor, they began arguing over a domestic dispute and started attacking each other. Annamalai allegedly stabbed Ezhumalai with a knife. Neighbours rushed Ezhumalai to a government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Annamalai was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.