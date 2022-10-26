Youth arrested for murder of minor girl 

The police said the accused murdered the minor when she insisted that he should marry her

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 20:59 IST

The Tiruvallur district police have arrested a 19-year-old youth allegedly for murdering the girl.

The accused was identified as V. Praveen, 19, from Ponneri and was arrested under POCSO Act. The police launched a hunt for his associate who is a juvenile. The victim was a 15-year-old girl and school dropout. The police said the accused was in a relationship with the girl and murdered her when she asked him to marry her.

On October 23, the victim’s parents had lodged a complaint at the Uthukottai police station stating that her daughter had gone missing. Later, her body was found in the lake near a village in Gummidipoondi.

