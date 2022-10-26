Chennai

Youth arrested for murder of minor girl 

The Tiruvallur district police have arrested a 19-year-old youth allegedly for murdering the girl.

The accused was identified as V. Praveen, 19, from Ponneri and was arrested under POCSO Act. The police launched a hunt for his associate who is a juvenile. The victim was a 15-year-old girl and school dropout. The police said the accused was in a relationship with the girl and murdered her when she asked him to marry her.

On October 23, the victim’s parents had lodged a complaint at the Uthukottai police station stating that her daughter had gone missing. Later, her body was found in the lake near a village in Gummidipoondi.


