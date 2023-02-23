Youth arrested for murder in Sholavaram 

February 23, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sholavaram police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old from Salem district.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Praveen Kumar, 25 from Deviyakurichi, Salem district. He was working in a private manufacturing company as a supervisor for the past four years. He last contacted his family at Deviyakurichi village on Monday. Growing suspicious, his father lodged a complaint at the Sholavaram police station. Based on the complaint, the police began an investigation.

Following information from the public on a body floating in a pond near Selliamman temple, Nallur police identified it as Praveen Kumar. Further investigation revealed that on Monday he and his friend Rajendran created a ruckus daily at an eatery run by Lakshmi. While they were walking back to the place of stay, her son Naresh, 24, chased and attacked Praveen Kumar for creating ruckus daily. Praveen Kumar fell into the pond.

The police arrested Naresh, 24, on charges of murder and remanded him in judicial custody.