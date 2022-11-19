Youth arrested for Egmore murder

The Egmore police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly murdering his colleague at an internet service provider’s office on Friday.
The victim, Vivek, 30, a resident of Kannigapuram in Vyasarpadi, worked as a manager of a private internet service providing company on Egmore High Road. The police said while Vivek was talking with his colleagues, Muthukumar alias Santhosh, who was also his colleague, attacked Vivek with a knife. He attempted to attack others who tried to catch him. After stabbing Vivek to death, Muthukumar escaped but was caught immediately.
The police arrested Muthukumar and remanded him. Police said Vivek had transferred Muthukumar three months ago from Egmore to Sowcarpet and his transfer infuriated him to commit the murder.
