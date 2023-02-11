HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth arrested for cheating hostel inmates

February 11, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

Taramani police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly cheating five inmates in a men’s hostel. He had collected money from them pleading that his father who was ill and his digital wallet was not working.

The police said the accused, Sachin Kumar, 24, from Bihar was a contract worker in the city. After collecting the money, Kumar switched off his mobile phone and escaped. His benefactors soon realised that they were duped and circulated the CCTV footage showing Kumar collecting money among the hostels in the locality besides lodging a complaint with Taramani police station. On Friday evening, when Kumar reached another hostel in Taramani, he was nabbed by the inmates and was handed over to the police.

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.