Youth arrested for bomb hoax  

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 19:58 IST

The Sembium police detained a youth who made a call to the police control room claiming that a few persons were roaming with bombs at Perambur railway station.  

The police said the control room received the call on Tuesday night. Immediately, Sembium and Government Railway Police at Perambur were alerted. With the help of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, the premises was thoroughly searched and later it was found to be a hoax. 

Using the mobile number of the caller, the police traced the 20-year-old youth from Ambattur who was travelling in a train. The police found that the youth was mentally unstable.

