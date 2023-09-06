Youth arrested for blackmailing minor girl

September 06, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All-Woman Police, Guduvanchery, arrested a 23-year-old engineering graduate from Tirunelveli for allegedly extorting gold and cash from a minor girl after befriending her on a social media platform and collecting obscene pictures and videos. The suspect has been identified as Velmurugan, 23, from Tirunelveli. Velmurugan remained unemployed for the past two years after his graduation. He was introduced to a 16-year-old girl from Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district. The victim has been studying in the Class 11.

The two became friends while playing online games recently. He lured her to pay for his online games. She was sending money through digital wallet upto ₹1.5 lakh over one year. During the course of the interaction, the two exchanged private photos and Velmurugan recorded videos of the girl.

Last month, Velmurugan threatened the girl that he would publish the photos and videos of the girl online if she did not pay him more money. The girl had stolen 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her mother’s locker and sent the gold by courier. Last week, her mother, who found her jewellery missing, questioned her. Then she informed her mother about her plight. The All-Woman police registered a case and apprehended Velmurugan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary investigations revealed that Velmurugan had blackmailed a few more girls in a similar manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT