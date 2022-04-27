Chennai

Youth arrested for attacking woman in Nanganallur

The Pazhavanthangal police on Tuesday arrested a youth for allegedly attacking a woman staying in the same building in the locality.

The police identified the accused as Pawan Kumar, 25. The victim was a 27-year-old from Mumbai who worked at a private software firm in the city. She stayed as a paying guest with Pawan’s sister on the second floor of an apartment in Bakthavachalam Nagar in Nanganallur. Pawan lived on the ground floor of the same apartment and worked as a manager in a software firm in the city, the police said.

On Monday, an argument broke out between Pawan and the woman. He hit her with a wooden pin and tore her clothes. He also tried to assault with her. The victim filed a complaint at the Pazhavanthangal police statio. The police registered a case and arrested Pawan Kumar.


