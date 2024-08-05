ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested for abetting suicide of minor

Published - August 05, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth hailing from Ramanathapuram has been arrested by the Virugambakkam police in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl.

A senior official of the city police said the victim, who was studying in a private college, died by suicide on July 25. During inquiry, it was revealed that she took the drastic step after the accused, Gandhi, whom she had befriended through social media, threatened to post a morphed photo of hers online.

Following inquiry, the accused was arrested from his residence.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

