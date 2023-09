September 10, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST

The Hindu’s Young World’s edition on November 10, will be dedicated to Children’s Day. A special feature of this issue will be the Guest Editor column.

For the special issue, Young World is hosting a competition to select six children to be guest editors. They will be invited to spend a day at The Hindu office in Chennai and work alongside the Young World team.

For details of the competition and to participate, visit ywc.thehindu.com/guesteditor