Young women tell tales through lenses at Kadhaigal Pala Kaana exhibition

March 23, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The frail hand of a woman holding a ₹5 coin, an ice cream seller on a bicycle, and the woman enjoying her ice cream — a scene depicted in a set of eight photos taken by Janani Kulanthaisamy, 24, of Vellankoil, Erode, is one of the many touching tales told through the lens at the Kadhaigal Pala Kaana photo exhibition being held at Studio A here on Saturday.

“The photos are of my mother Poonkodi, who is battling cancer. There was a time when she couldn’t eat anything, but she would fervently wait for the ice cream sellerto come on Sundays, so she could enjoy the treat. This is the story I wanted to tells,” Ms. Janani said.

Five young women, who were trained by experts for nine months as part of the Kanavu Fellowship (organised by Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation (CPBF), SPI Edge, and Studio A), displayed their works, telling socially impactful stories.

Gayatri Nair, co-founder of the CPBF, said, this was the 3rd edition of the project, and they chose five women from diverse and marginalised backgrounds to train in photography. “We decided to start this programme because there are very few women in the field of photography. We chose five women from Tamil Nadu who have a passion for visual storytelling,” she added.

Amar Ramesh of Studio A said there were plenty of opportunities in photography and there should be more women in this field to shine the spotlight on untold stories.

