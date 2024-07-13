GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Young woman in Chennai killed after bike hits water-filled pothole

The 24-year-old was riding pillion with her brother, when their bike hit the pothole; police said she fell off the bike and was run over by a another vehicle

Updated - July 13, 2024 02:24 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 02:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the street where the accident took place late on Friday, July 12, 2024. The pothole was covered up after the accident

A view of the street where the accident took place late on Friday, July 12, 2024. The pothole was covered up after the accident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 24-year-old woman was killed after falling from the pillion of her brother’s bike, after it hit a water-filled pothole in Thirumangalam. The accident took place late on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The victim has been identified as K. Hemamalini, a resident of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, ICF. Police said she had completed her college degree and was looking for a job. On Friday around 11.30 p.m., she was riding pillion on a bike with her brother, Venkatesh, 28, an AC mechanic, from ICF to Thirumangalam.

As they were travelling, the vehicle accidentally hit a pothole filled with stagnant water. In the impact, the rider, Venkatesh, lost control of the bike and it fell. Both Venkatesh and Hemamalini fell off the bike, but in different directions. An unidentified vehicle, believed to be a lorry that was behind them, ran over Hemamlini, who died on the spot. Her brother Venkatesh, sustained injuries.

On receipt of information, the Traffic Investigation Police, Thirumangalam went to the site and conducted an investigation. The body of the woman was taken to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for a post-mortem, while her brother was hospitalised for treatment.

The pothole was subsequently covered up.

