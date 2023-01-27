ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman dies, caught under debris from building demolition, on Chennai’s arterial Anna Salai

January 27, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 25-year-old was walking on the footpath when a chunk of debris from the demolition of an unused building at Thousand Lights fell on her; another young man was injured in the incident, police said

The Hindu Bureau

An earthmover was being used to demolish the building, and a portion of the debris fell on pedestrians on the footpath | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

A 25-year-old woman died, when the debris of a building being demolished, fell on her, in Thousand Lights on Anna Salai in Chennai on Friday morning. Another pedestrian was also injured in the incident, police said.

The woman was identified as Padma Priya, from Madurai. The injured man was identified as Vignesh Kumar, also 25, of Pammal. He was working at a private firm on Anna Salai.

.

As the building was not being used anymore, a few workers were demolishing the structure, using an earthmover. The incident occurred when the woman was walking on the footpath; she was caught under a block of debris that fell on her. Vignesh Kumar was also similarly trapped under the debris. Shocked passers-by immediately alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

On receiving the information, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived at the spot and rescued the injured from under the debris. They were rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital, where Padma Priya was declared ‘brought dead’.

Thousand Lights Police have registered a case and are investigating.

