Young woman dies as car crashes into median in Chennai

December 24, 2022 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Chennai

A 26-year-old woman techie died after the car in which she and her friends travelling rammed into a median near Ponmar in Thalambur police limits in early hours of Saturday. Three others including the driver of the car were also injured in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as S. Gayathiri, 26, a native of Tenkasi who was working in an IT firm. The injured are her colleagues - M. Dinesh Kumar, 28, B. Raguram, 25, both from Ulundurpet and the driver of car V. Ashwin, 29 of Ulundurpet, said police.

Police said they were coming in the sedan which was driven by Ashwin towards Pallikaranai from Kovalam in the early hours. The driver lost control and rammed into median near a petrol bunk.

In the impact, the car was damaged and all four were injured and caught inside the mangled vehicle. They were rescued by public and rushed to Government General Hospital, Chromepet. Gayathri later died without responding to the treatment.

Traffic Investigation Police, Pallikaranai registered a case and investigated.