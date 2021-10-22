Woman critically injured after falling while trying to board an MTC bus in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI

22 October 2021 01:11 IST

Her waist was caught under the bus’ rear wheel, and she was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

A 24-year-old woman was critically injured after falling from a moving MTC bus while trying to board it in Perumbakkam.

The victim was identified as Sowmya, a resident of the Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements. She worked at a private firm in Broadway.

The police said at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sowmya tried to board the moving MTC bus in a hurry, and fell from the footboard when she attempted to get inside. Her waist was caught under the bus’ rear wheel. She was immediately taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Investigation is under way, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim and her neighbours gathered in front of the terminus on Thursday, and demanded action against the MTC employees. The women also demanded to set up a proper bus stand and increase frequency of services.