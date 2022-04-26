Young spotted deer found dead in Ranipet

Officials suspect it may have been bitten by stray dogs

A one-year-old male spotted deer was found dead in Manthangal village near Walajah in Ranipet district on Tuesday. Officials of the State Forest Department said the residents of the village noticed the carcass of the deer in the bushes bordering Ammur Reserve Forest (RF) around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Injuries were found on the carcass, and officials suspect that stray dogs might have chased and bitten the young animal, which may have strayed out of the reserve forest in search of water due to the soaring temperature.

The Ammur RF lies on the intersection of Ponnai river and Palar river, which has been dry for the past few months. “Due to extreme heat, the spotted deer might have come to the human habitations. A postmortem was done at the government veterinary clinic in Samathuvapuram near Walajah,” said S. Kandaswamy, Forest Range Officer, Walajah. Forest officials said spotted deer or chital (Axis axis) are found in abundance in reserve forests in Walajah, Arcot, Ranipet, Nelimi and Arakkonam. There have been a few instances of deer dying while visiting human habitations, mainly in search of water. Apart from being killed by dogs, spotted deer have also died after falling into farm wells and trenches in the district.