Young man murdered and buried in a lake in Kancheepuram district

Police believe the murder was committed due to a dispute over money

Published - July 12, 2024 05:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Walajabad police have detained two persons in connection with the investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old young man. 

A senior official of the Kancheepuram police district said R. Dhanush had completed his degree and was preparing for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exams.

On the night of July 6, Dhanush did not come home. His father Ruthrakoti, lodged a ‘man missing’ complaint at Walajabad police station on July 8. Based on the complaint. the police started an enquiry and questioned the young man’s friends and relatives. 

In the meantime, village residents of Koyyambakkam located near Ayyanpettai informed revenue officials that the leg of a buried body had been protruding from the lakebed. The revenue officials in turn alerted the police, who retrieved the body and sent it to Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a postmortem.

Dhanush’s parents identified the body. As per a preliminary investigation, police believe the murder of the youth could have been committed due to a money dispute. 

