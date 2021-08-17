Young man fatally knocked down by MTC bus in Chennai

CHENNAI

17 August 2021 12:39 IST

A 23-year-old young man, a computer mechanic, was fatally knocked down by a speeding MTC bus in Perambur. The accident took place when he, along with his relative, was near the Muralsoli Maran bridge on Monday night, police said.

According to the police, P. Lokesh, 23 a resident of Perambur accompanied by his relative, Manikandan was on his way home on a two-wheeler. When he reached the bridge, a speeding MTC bus, route number 29-C, hit the two-wheeler. In the impact both Lokesh and Manikandan fell off the vehicle on different sides. The victim was knocked down by the speeding bus which was being driven to a bus depot.

Traffic investigation Police, Anna Nagar registered a case and arrested N. Shanmugavel, 41 on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Meanwhile another accident was reported from Muttukadu on Monday night. Five persons including a driver were injured when their vehicle, proceeding towards the city, hit a median on the road. The driver, Arunachalam, 40, had fallen asleep at the wheel. The accident was immediately reported to the traffic police. All those injured were rushed to a private hospital. Adyar Traffic Investigation Police registered a case and are investigating.