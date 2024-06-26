GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Young athlete killed in road accident in Chennai

The 19-year-old college student was on his way to a freshers’ party when his two-wheeler was hit by a private school bus on Mount Poonamallee Road

Updated - June 26, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
P. Nidhipadhi Pandian was killed in an accident in Chennai on June 25, 2024

P. Nidhipadhi Pandian was killed in an accident in Chennai on June 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 19-year-old athlete, who was going to a freshers’ party organised by his friends in Manapakkam, was killed after being knocked down by a private school bus on Mount Poonamallee Road on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The St. Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case and are on the lookout for the absconding driver of the school bus. 

Traffic police said P. Nidhipadhi Pandian was a State-level athlete residing in Bhajanai Koil street in Nandambakkam. He was in his first year at a private college in Nungambakkam. His friends had arranged a freshers’ party to which Pandian was proceeding on his two-wheeler on Mount Poonamallee Road, when a private school bus hit him from behind. When he fell down, the driver, without stopping, ran the bus over him, killing him on the spot.

The driver then fearing for his life, abandoned the bus and ran away from the spot. 

The police sent the body to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a postmortem and are searching for the driver with the help of footage taken from CCTVs near the site of the accident.

Chennai / police / road accident

