You can consult specialists at Mogappair PHC

The Urban Primary Health Care (PHC) centre, near Veeramamunivar park in Mogappair, now has a team of specialists adding more value to the facility and the services it offers. They include specialists in ENT, diabetics and cardiology.

This development has brought cheer to many residents in the neighbourhood. With this addition, more people can be expected to avail the free services offered by this centre, which is run by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The health centre has two duty doctors with 13 nurses attending to outpatients. The health centre has a maternity ward that can accommodate at least 20 patients, and separate rooms for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, and a visitors’ hall on the ground floor. Around 50 outpatients can be treated at the section for outpatients located on the first floor.

“With these new features, the centre should be appealing to more residents of surrounding areas, which include Tirumangalam, Mannurpet, Padi Pudunagar and Anna Nagar Western Extension,” says V. Kavitha, a resident of Mogappair. Migrant workers will also benefit from the new features at the PHC.

Increased security

The security at the facility has also been stepped up, following complaints of misuse of the premises at night by anti-socials. Now, the existing compound wall has been raised from three feet to six feet with a steel gate to prevent miscreants from jumping into the premises. LED lights has also been provided around the premises to prevent petty criminals from using the centre as hideouts. A detailed plan is also being prepared to bring the entire health centre under the CCTV surveillance with night-vision facilities.

It should be remembered that the health centre was opened, after a long-standing demand from residents of the locality for such a facility, as they had to travel eight kilometres to the nearest government hospital in Ambattur.

Corporation officials said that a ₹66.50 lakh hospital was funded under the general funds of the Zone – 7 (Ambattur) of Chennai Corporation. The health centre comes under 93 ward of Zone – 7 that has a population of around 33,000 persons.

The new facilities can be availed all days of the week, from 9 a.m and 8 p.m, except on Sundays.