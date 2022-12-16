Yoga master arrested for possession of ganja

December 16, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The prohibition and enforcement wing of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate on Friday arrested a yoga teacher who allegedly possessed 10 kg of ganja.

The police caught the man who was moving about in a suspicious manner with a bag near Perungalathur bus stand. On searching his bag, the police found the contraband. The accused was identified as M. Thanish, 29, of Thiruvananthapuram.

During interrogation, he said he completed M. Sc. in yoga and has been staying in Palavakkam. He was taking classes at gyms in Neelankarai, Velachery and Thoraipakkam. He used to sell ganja to the employees of Information Technology companies and college students who come to for weight loss exercises.

