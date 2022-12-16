  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Yoga master arrested for possession of ganja

December 16, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The prohibition and enforcement wing of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate on Friday arrested a yoga teacher who allegedly possessed 10 kg of ganja.

The police caught the man who was moving about in a suspicious manner with a bag near Perungalathur bus stand. On searching his bag, the police found the contraband. The accused was identified as M. Thanish, 29, of Thiruvananthapuram.

During interrogation, he said he completed M. Sc. in yoga and has been staying in Palavakkam. He was taking classes at gyms in Neelankarai, Velachery and Thoraipakkam. He used to sell ganja to the employees of Information Technology companies and college students who come to for weight loss exercises.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.