Yoga instructor arrested for raping physiotherapist

He recorded the crime and started blackmailing her

The All Women Police, Mambalam, on Wednesday arrested a yoga instructor on charges of raping a 21-year-old woman who was his disciple and for threatening to upload the video on internet.

The police said the accused Yogaraj alias Poovendran Chidambaram, 45, was staying at an apartment in Rathinambal Nagar, Kodambakkam.

The victim, a physiotherapist, joined his yoga programme last February.

He allegedly touched her inappropriately and proposed to her through text messages sent to her mobile phone. Despite her warning, he continued with such actions.

The complainant alleged that he invited her to his house on the pretext of hosting a birthday party and raped her after giving her spiked cool drinks.

He video-captured it on his mobile phone and repeatedly raped her by showing the video and threatening to upload it on the internet if she did not cooperate with him, the complainant alleged.

The accused was possessing obscene videos of a few other women on his mobile phone, the complainant alleged.

He pursued her continuously and visited her work place. He put pressure on her to marry him.

The police booked a case against Yogaraj for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court.

The accused has criminal cases pending against him in Tiruppur and Hong Kong, said police sources.