Yoga and music programme to be held on Wednesday

June 21, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

To commemorate International Yoga Day and World Music Day, the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya would conduct a programme ‘Heal the Soul with Yoga and Music’ at Vani Mahal, T. Nagar, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a press release said.

In the music event, a special song on yoga, composed and sung by S.J. Jananiy along with playback singer Srinivas, would be launched. Musicians including Dhina, Velmurugan, and Bharti Thirumurugan would be performing, the release added.

Beena, Brahma Kumaris Tamil Nadu Zonal Service Coordinator, would also participate.

