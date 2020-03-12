Chennai

Yet another raid in city

The officers of Bank Fraud Prevention Wing on Wednesday evening raided yet another fake call centre on Anna Salai near District Library, based on a tip-off, and unearthed an online loan racket.

A special team of police personnel led by Assistant Commissioner of Police S.Prabakaran reached the third floor of a building on Anna Salai. The team conducted raids for more than three hours. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime D.Nagajothi also visited the spot.

The police team rounded the telecallers and main suspects Muneer Basha and his associates who operated from there. The telecallers were instructed to use different names while talking to the victims. They had swindled money from many loan applicants who wanted quick loans online.

