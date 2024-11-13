ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another incident of doctor being attacked 

Published - November 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Yet another incident of a doctor being attacked was reported in Chennai on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), at Government Stanley Hospital.

Sources said the alleged occurrence took place in the forenoon of Wednesday (November 13, 2024). While Dr. Hariharan, psychiatrist and associate professor of Department of Psychiatry, was at the outpatient (OP) section in the forenoon, an OP patient hit the doctor. Immediately, others overpowered the patient. The doctor had sutures for the injuries on his face. 

Daylight assault on doctor inside Chennai hospital leaves medical fraternity in shock

A complaint was lodged with the police by the hospital authorities in this regard. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US