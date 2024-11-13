Yet another incident of doctor being attacked 

Yet another incident of a doctor being attacked was reported in Chennai on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), at Government Stanley Hospital.

Sources said the alleged occurrence took place in the forenoon of Wednesday (November 13, 2024). While Dr. Hariharan, psychiatrist and associate professor of Department of Psychiatry, was at the outpatient (OP) section in the forenoon, an OP patient hit the doctor. Immediately, others overpowered the patient. The doctor had sutures for the injuries on his face.

A complaint was lodged with the police by the hospital authorities in this regard.

