Yet another incident of doctor being attacked 

Published - November 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

A view of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Yet another incident of a doctor being attacked was reported in Chennai on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), at Government Stanley Hospital.

Sources said the alleged occurrence took place in the forenoon of Wednesday (November 13, 2024). While Dr. Hariharan, psychiatrist and associate professor of Department of Psychiatry, was at the outpatient (OP) section in the forenoon, an OP patient hit the doctor. Immediately, others overpowered the patient. The doctor had sutures for the injuries on his face. 

Daylight assault on doctor inside Chennai hospital leaves medical fraternity in shock

A complaint was lodged with the police by the hospital authorities in this regard. 

