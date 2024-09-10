Yet another case booked against Mahavishnu

The video of Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation arguing with the visually challenged teacher among students in a government school, was removed from YouTube following a request from the city police. Mahavishnu was arrested by Saidapet Police on Saturday following public outrage over the humiliation meted out to the visually-challenged teacher in the latter institution when he confronted Mahavishnu recently for preaching unscientific thoughts about past life.

His arrest came following a complaint filed by N. Vijayaraj of Saidapet against Mahavishnu for giving the speech at a function in the Saidapet Government School on August 28 last month. The complainant alleged that Mahavishnu had demeaned and abused the differently abled teacher. Mahavishnu was booked under five provisions including Sections 196(1)(a)( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) 352(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 92 (a) of Right of a Person with Disability Act( Punishment for offences of atrocities. Whoever intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a person with disability in any place within public view).

Meanwhile, Thiruvottiyur Police has registered a FIR against Mahavishnu under the same provisions based on complaint given by P.Saravanan, state president of Mattru Thiranaligal Samooga Needhi Iyakkam. EOM

