‘Yes’ to voting, ‘no’ to cash for vote, says senior citizens

April 07, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Chennai

I am eagerly waiting to cast vote. I have been consistently casting vote since receiving my voter ID in 2014, says M. Kalanithi, a senior citizen residing in an old-age home in CIT Nagar East, under the Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency.

Ms. Kalanithi said this during an awareness event organised under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program of the Election Commission (EC) of India, on Saturday. Similar programmes have been planned Assembly constituency-wise on April 7, 12, and 15.

Of the 40 women, all aged above 60, who are housed in the old-age home, about 10 have registered for voting in this Lok Sabha election.

“Some do have their Aadhaar card, we were informed by the caretakers. We need to check at the e-Seva centre if their respective Voter IDs can be tracked,” said N. Kalaiselvam, the in-charge officer for Virugambakkam and T. Nagar. A programme was held near Udhayam Theatre earlier in the day during which pamphlets were distributed to the public.”

Similar programmes were held at the Mint Bus Terminus, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), near Udhayam Theatre, and the Kalaignar arch in Saidapet, too, as the Chennai district aims to achieve 100% voting in this election. Students on rollerskates also took part in the campaign in Anna Nagar.

Acknowledging that cash for vote was not right and that the practice needs to stop, Venkatesan, 43, an auto-driver residing in Velachery, said people need to make sure that everyone in their families eligible to vote must cast their vote. “It is the only way people can show their power,” he said while he was handed out a pamphlet by officials at the ECI SVEEP programme near Phoenix Mall.