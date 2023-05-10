Yellow fever vaccination done at three centres in Tamil Nadu 

May 10, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Persons travelling to countries in Africa and South America should get themselves vaccinated against yellow fever.

The vaccine is administered at three centres in Tamil Nadu.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said in a press release that yellow fever cases were reported in countries in Africa and South America.

Preventing spread

To prevent the spread of the fever, persons travelling to and from those countries should get themselves vaccinated.

They should travel 10 days after the vaccination. This was being monitored through the yellow fever vaccination certificates at airports, the release said.

The vaccine is administered at 50 centres in the country, including three in Tamil Nadu. The Directorate has provided details of the centres in Tamil Nadu and the vaccination schedule — the International Vaccination Centre, King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday (online registration: ivcatking@gmail.com, www.kipmr.org.in and direct registration on Tuesday and Friday from 9.30 a.m. to 10 a.m.); the Port Health Organisation, Rajaji Salai, Chennai, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday (online registration: quarantinechennai@yahoo.com, pho.chn-mohfw@gov.in and direct registration from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday and Friday); and Port Health Officer, Port Health Organisation, No. B-20, World Trade Avenue, New Harbour, Thoothukudi, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (online registration: photuticorin@gmail.com and direct registration from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday).

Those who wish to travel from the State to these countries have been advised to approach these centres, get themselves vaccinated and receive the certificate.

Except these centres, the vaccine is not administered anywhere in the State, the Directorate said.