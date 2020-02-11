Years of bad road conditions leave residents of Kolathur village frustrated

The residents of Kolathur, a village located in Thiruporur taluk, have been complaining of poor road facilities.

The village located next to Mambakkam, has no black-topped road and the one road which has some semblance of black topping is in bad condition, making motoring on the road a miserable experience, they said.

Residents of the village rued that for a long time, they have put up with the un-motorable condition of Selliammam Koil Street which branches off from Kolathur Main Road and is the only access road connecting to the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road.

R. Dillibabu, a resident of Sannathi Street, said there is a government school on Selliamman road which is also the main thoroughfare for private vans and the public buses. Despite the road being in a battered condition for several years the local authorities have not taken any steps to re- lay the road.

While the main road is in battered condition, the interior roads are even worse, with most of them remaining mere mud tracks.

Residents want the Chengalpet Collector to take steps to re-lay the main road and also the interior roads.