Years later, business still not normal

Two years after the stretch from Thirumangalam to Nehru Park via Anna Nagar, part of Chennai Metro's phase I project, was opened to the public, many shopkeepers whose business was affected say they haven’t been able to see profits yet.

The main problem, they say, is that the project was delayed and their long-time customers deserted them.

Sharon Kiron, executive director of Hi Style in Anna Nagar, says when the construction went on for nearly four years, the business was affected and faced nearly 40-50% loss as the access to the store was poor. “We thought this situation will improve when Chennai Metro opens and more people will resume shopping from our store since one of the stations is close to the store. But that hasn’t happened and our business is where it was. This is not what we expected,” he says.

He suggests that before the government sanctions such large projects that will have a great impact on both small and large businesses, it should offer alternatives such as establishing a large space for a shopping alone. “At least the large business establishments can manage but most of the small shops invariably have to shut down,” he says.

Mohammed Sulaiman, who has been running a stationery store in Anna Nagar for three decades now, says the business has marginally improved but it is still not where it could have been had the disruption not taken place. “The major hit we had was our old customers leaving us. Now, new shops have emerged too; so, we are still reeling under losses,” he adds.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials, they have been trying to stick to timelines but some delays are unavoidable. “After the project is over, most traders can certainly begin to start seeing normal business again within a maximum period of one year or a year and a half,” an official says.