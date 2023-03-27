ADVERTISEMENT

Yashika Anand appears in court 

March 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Yashika Anand on Monday appeared before a court in Chengalpattu in connection with the case relating to the car accident in 2021. 

In July 2021, Yashika Anand met with an accident in Shoolerikadu near Mamallapuram while returning to Chennai from Puducherry while her friend Vallisetty Bhavani died on the spot. Ms. Anand was critically injured. Later, she recovered from the injury. 

 The court had issued a warrant against Ms. Anand as she was cited as a witness in the accident case. As she continued to evade court proceedings, the presiding officer of the court had ordered the non-bailable warrant. On Monday, she appeared along with her lawyer and had the warrant issued to her recalled. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US