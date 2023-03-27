Yashika Anand appears in court 

March 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor Yashika Anand on Monday appeared before a court in Chengalpattu in connection with the case relating to the car accident in 2021.

In July 2021, Yashika Anand met with an accident in Shoolerikadu near Mamallapuram while returning to Chennai from Puducherry while her friend Vallisetty Bhavani died on the spot. Ms. Anand was critically injured. Later, she recovered from the injury.

The court had issued a warrant against Ms. Anand as she was cited as a witness in the accident case. As she continued to evade court proceedings, the presiding officer of the court had ordered the non-bailable warrant. On Monday, she appeared along with her lawyer and had the warrant issued to her recalled.

