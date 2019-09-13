Yamaha reaches wage pact with employees at Chennai plant

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday reached a three-year wage pact for its Chennai factory with the company’s internal employees’ union, India Yamaha Motor Thozhilalar Sangam.

Pay rise of ₹17,000

According to the union, the pact will benefit over 600 employees and each of them would see an average pay rise of about ₹17,000 during the period.

The three-year wage settlement will be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1, 2019, and will remain effective until March 31, 2022, the company said in a statement.

Three parameters

The wage structure for the workers is based on three parameters — individual performance, shop performance and plant performance, it added. The wage settlement will apply to all permanent workers in Yamaha’s Chennai factory.

As per the agreement, the employees would also be eligible to get an additional increase in their CTCs depending on their productivity, level of the skill attained and experience over the three-year period.

Last year, the company faced a massive labour unrest at the Chennai plant after a section of workers went on strike demanding higher wages.

“We are thankful to the State government, the Labour Department and all our employees for extending their full support and cooperation in concluding the settlement agreement successfully. The agreement further reiterates our commitment of building a healthy working atmosphere within the company and nurture the concept of ‘One Yamaha’ among all. With this approach, we will continue to manufacture high quality products and provide delightful experiences to our customers,” Motofumi Shitara, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said.

“It is a golden moment for all of us. We trust the Yamaha management and their concern for the welfare of the employees. We will extend our full support in achieving the company’s target and future growth plans,” U. Velmurugan, representing the company’s internal employees’ union, said.

S. Kannan, CITU President (Kancheepuram district), expressed satisfaction over the wage pact. “The wage increase could have been higher. However, we settled for this given the current slowdown in the auto sector,” he said.